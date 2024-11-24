Scam Unearthed: Fraudulent Pathanamthitta Resident Nabbed for Medical College Seat Fraud
Jacob Thomas, 67, was arrested for allegedly duping parents by promising MBBS seats in a Tamil Nadu medical college. He falsely collected substantial sums by claiming access to reserved seats. Thomas was detained at Chennai airport while attempting to flee to Malaysia, amid multiple connected cases.
In a significant bust, a resident of Pathanamthitta has been arrested for allegedly deceiving parents of crores by falsely promising MBBS seats at a prominent Tamil Nadu medical institution, police revealed on Sunday.
The accused, identified as 67-year-old Jacob Thomas, was detained by Thrissur West police. He is reported to have gathered large sums from parents of medical aspirants in Kerala and beyond, under the pretense of obtaining seats through a purported staff quota.
Officials disclosed that Thomas was apprehended while trying to escape to Malaysia via Chennai International Airport. His track record includes involvement in multiple cases across various police stations. Previously, four others were detained concerning the same fraud.
