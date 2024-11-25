Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Israeli Rabbi Murdered in UAE

An Israeli official announced that the body of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, who was murdered in the United Arab Emirates, is expected to return to Israel soon. The 28-year-old's body was discovered on Sunday after being reported missing on Thursday. UAE authorities have arrested three suspects linked to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-11-2024 00:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 00:29 IST
The Israeli foreign ministry reported that Rabbi Zvi Kogan, who was tragically murdered in the United Arab Emirates, is expected to be repatriated to Israel soon. His body was discovered on Sunday after he went missing the previous Thursday. Authorities are coordinating the repatriation efforts.

In response to inquiries about the repatriation timeline, an Israeli official expressed hope for a Monday return, though this has not been confirmed. This swift movement underscores the delicate diplomatic process involved in the situation.

Following the murder, UAE officials announced the arrest of three suspects connected with the crime. Official investigations are continuing, and the case has drawn international attention given the sensitive nature and location of the incident.

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

