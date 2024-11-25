Left Menu

UAE's Jewish Community in Shock: Murder of Rabbi Kogan Shakes Region

The UAE's interior ministry has arrested three individuals in connection with the murder of Israeli Rabbi Zvi Kogan. The incident has been labeled as a terrorist act by Israeli authorities. This act shakes the UAE's Jewish community and affects the recently established diplomatic ties between the UAE and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 01:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 01:39 IST
UAE's Jewish Community in Shock: Murder of Rabbi Kogan Shakes Region
murder

The United Arab Emirates' interior ministry announced the arrest of three individuals in connection with the murder of Israeli citizen Rabbi Zvi Kogan. Details about the suspects remain undisclosed, though officials emphasize a strict response to threats against societal stability.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the killing as a 'heinous antisemitic terrorist act,' pledging justice for the slain rabbi. Kogan, also a Moldovan national, was involved with the Orthodox Jewish Chabad movement. His body was found in the city of Al Ain, stirring international reactions.

While Iran denies any involvement, the incident has prompted Israel to advise its citizens against non-essential travel to the UAE. The region's Jewish populace, still overcoming security concerns post the Abraham Accords, grapples with both shock and determination to sustain ties and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024