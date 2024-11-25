UAE's Jewish Community in Shock: Murder of Rabbi Kogan Shakes Region

The United Arab Emirates' interior ministry announced the arrest of three individuals in connection with the murder of Israeli citizen Rabbi Zvi Kogan. Details about the suspects remain undisclosed, though officials emphasize a strict response to threats against societal stability.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the killing as a 'heinous antisemitic terrorist act,' pledging justice for the slain rabbi. Kogan, also a Moldovan national, was involved with the Orthodox Jewish Chabad movement. His body was found in the city of Al Ain, stirring international reactions.

While Iran denies any involvement, the incident has prompted Israel to advise its citizens against non-essential travel to the UAE. The region's Jewish populace, still overcoming security concerns post the Abraham Accords, grapples with both shock and determination to sustain ties and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)