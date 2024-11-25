Israel and Hezbollah: Potential Ceasefire Talks Unveiled

In a significant development, Israel is reportedly advancing towards a ceasefire deal with the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid's post on X.

However, contrasting reports from Israel's public broadcaster Kan reveal that there has been no official approval for such an agreement, with several issues yet to be clarified.

This evolving situation highlights ongoing diplomatic efforts and the complex negotiations needed to reach a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)