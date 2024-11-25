Left Menu

Israel and Hezbollah: Potential Ceasefire Talks Unveiled

Israel is reportedly moving towards a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah in Lebanon. While a source suggests potential progress, Israel's public broadcaster indicates that no agreement has been finalized, with unresolved issues remaining.

Updated: 25-11-2024 03:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 03:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Israel is reportedly advancing towards a ceasefire deal with the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid's post on X.

However, contrasting reports from Israel's public broadcaster Kan reveal that there has been no official approval for such an agreement, with several issues yet to be clarified.

This evolving situation highlights ongoing diplomatic efforts and the complex negotiations needed to reach a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

