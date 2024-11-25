Left Menu

Shockwaves in the UAE: The Rabbi's Tragic End

Three suspects in the UAE were arrested over the alleged murder of Israeli Rabbi Zvi Kogan, which has drawn international condemnation and speculation of Iranian involvement. The crime has unsettled the growing Jewish community in the UAE, testing Israel-UAE relations amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 05:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 05:07 IST
Rabbi

In a shocking turn of events, three individuals have been detained by UAE authorities in relation to the alleged murder of Israeli Rabbi Zvi Kogan. This arrest has sparked international outrage and heightened tensions in the region.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned the act as a 'heinous antisemitic terrorist act' and vowed justice for the 28-year-old rabbi linked to the Orthodox Jewish Chabad movement. The circumstances of his death, including potential Iranian involvement, remain under investigation.

The incident has cast a shadow over the burgeoning Jewish community in the UAE, which arose after the 2020 Abraham Accords. As regional stability hangs in the balance, the response from Israel, the UAE, and the international community will be crucial in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

