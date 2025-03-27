Crackdown in Chennai: Irani Gang's Reign of Crime Under Police Radar

The Irani locality in Maharashtra's Thane district has seen increased police surveillance following the death of a notorious robber in Chennai. Jaffer Gulam Hussein Irani, linked to the infamous Irani gang, was shot dead during an alleged confrontation with the police in Chennai.

According to officials, Irani, known for his part in chain-snatching crimes, attacked police officers in Chennai before being neutralized. His accomplices were arrested shortly thereafter, underscoring a broader crackdown on the gang, which has long been a bane across several Indian states.

In response to the incident, authorities have ramped up security at Irani Basti, the home base of the gang. The area, notorious for its history of supporting criminal activities, remains tense yet controlled in the wake of Jaffer's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)