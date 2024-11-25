Left Menu

Supreme Court Enforces SIT Probe in Kolkata Custodial Torture Case

The Supreme Court has mandated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into claims of police custody torture against a woman in Kolkata, altering the Calcutta High Court's CBI investigation directive. The SIT, led by state IPS officers, will report progress weekly to the high court's special bench.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:47 IST
The Supreme Court authorized a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe on Monday into the alleged torture of a woman in police custody in Kolkata. This decision counters a previous order from the Calcutta High Court which called for a CBI investigation. A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan opted for a state-led inquiry, assigning senior IPS officers from West Bengal to spearhead the investigation.

The SIT's progress will be submitted weekly to a special bench formed by the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. The Supreme Court's ruling follows an appeal from the West Bengal government, advocating for state officers over the CBI to investigate the allegations. The investigation centers around the claims by two women, Rebeka Khatun Molla and Rama Das, arrested during protests related to the rape and murder of a doctor.

Medical reports highlighted severe injuries, sparking calls for an independent probe due to discrepancies noted by different medical examinations. The Supreme Court's decision emphasizes the importance of thorough and impartial investigations into allegations of police misconduct, reflecting concerns over authority and jurisdiction in high-profile cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

