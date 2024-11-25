Left Menu

Uttarakhand's New Top Cop: Deepam Seth Takes Charge

Uttarakhand has appointed Deepam Seth, a 1995-batch IPS officer, as the new Director General of Police. Seth, who previously served as Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal, has held numerous significant roles in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He replaces 1996-batch IPS officer Abhinav Kumar.

Updated: 25-11-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:48 IST
On Monday, the Uttarakhand government announced the appointment of Deepam Seth, a seasoned 1995-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, as the state's new Director General of Police (DGP).

Seth, currently serving as the Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal, has a distinguished career with key positions held in both undivided Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The official appointment order was issued by Shailesh Bagauli, Secretary to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The new DGP steps in for Abhinav Kumar, a 1996-batch IPS officer, who had been fulfilling the additional duty of DGP since November last year, following the retirement of former DGP Ashok Kumar. In his earlier career, Seth held vital roles as Senior Superintendent of Police and Additional Superintendent of Police in the areas of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

