Left Menu

Lagging States Slow Down Labor Code Reforms

Five states have yet to pre-publish draft rules for the new labor codes on Industrial Relations, Social Security, and Occupational Safety. Some states and Union Territories are also lagging on the Code on Wages, 2019. The central government is pushing for compliance to unify labor laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:03 IST
Lagging States Slow Down Labor Code Reforms
Minister of State for Agriculture, Shobha Karandlaje (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent parliamentary session, Minister of State for Labour & Employment Shobha Karandlaje highlighted that five states have yet to pre-publish draft rules under the three codes concerning Industrial Relations, Social Security, and Occupational Safety.

Additionally, she noted that four states or Union Territories have not pre-published draft rules on the Code on Wages, 2019. These steps are crucial for labor reforms aimed at improving workers' rights across the country.

Karandlaje emphasized that 'Labour' falls under the Concurrent List of the Constitution, giving both central and state governments the authority to formulate rules. Efforts have been made to facilitate compliance and ensure uniform implementation of the newly codified labor laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024