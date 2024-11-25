Lagging States Slow Down Labor Code Reforms

In a recent parliamentary session, Minister of State for Labour & Employment Shobha Karandlaje highlighted that five states have yet to pre-publish draft rules under the three codes concerning Industrial Relations, Social Security, and Occupational Safety.

Additionally, she noted that four states or Union Territories have not pre-published draft rules on the Code on Wages, 2019. These steps are crucial for labor reforms aimed at improving workers' rights across the country.

Karandlaje emphasized that 'Labour' falls under the Concurrent List of the Constitution, giving both central and state governments the authority to formulate rules. Efforts have been made to facilitate compliance and ensure uniform implementation of the newly codified labor laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)