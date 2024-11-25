Left Menu

Daring Heist: Burglars Swipe Crore Worth of Gold and Cash

A group of burglars executed a heist at a businessman's house in Valapattanam, stealing Rs 1 crore and 300 sovereigns of gold. The theft occurred while the owners were in Madurai. Police have launched a search for the culprits, who were caught on CCTV entering the property.

Kannur(Ker) | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:44 IST
A daring heist has left residents of Valapattanam in shock, as burglars made away with Rs 1 crore in cash and 300 sovereigns of gold from a prominent businessman's house, police reported on Monday.

The theft occurred while the homeowners were attending a marriage ceremony in Madurai, with the crime coming to light upon their return on Sunday night, revealing the emptied locker.

Police suspect that the burglars gained entry by cutting through the kitchen window grill. CCTV footage shows three individuals breaching the compound wall. Forensic teams are on the scene, and a wide-scale search is underway to catch the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

