Justice Sought in Shocking French Sexual Violence Case

In a case that has drawn global attention, French prosecutors are seeking a 20-year prison sentence for Dominique Pelicot, a man accused of orchestrating the sustained sexual abuse of his wife, Gisele Pelicot. The trial has sparked discussions on the widespread nature of sexual violence.

Public prosecutor Laure Chabaud stated that although the maximum sentence seems significant, it falls short considering the severity and ongoing nature of the crimes. Among the co-defendants, many claim ignorance of the crime, suggesting manipulation by Pelicot as their defense.

The prosecutor's office will announce the sentences they are advocating for each co-defendant in the coming days, with the trial's ruling expected by December 20. Gisele Pelicot's decision to keep the trial public aims to inspire other victims to confidently share their experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)