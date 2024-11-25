Left Menu

Speaker Om Birla Calls for Constructive Parliamentary Debates Amid Winter Session Protests

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged political parties to maintain decorum and engage in constructive debates, as the Winter Session of Parliament commenced with disruptions. This appeal was made during a Business Advisory Committee meeting, amid protests about Gautam Adani's indictment. President Murmu will initiate the 75th Constitution anniversary celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:21 IST
  • India

Amid the stormy commencement of Parliament's Winter Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called on political parties to abstain from causing disruptions during proceedings.

During a meeting with the Business Advisory Committee, Birla emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue, especially as opposition parties demanded discussion over Gautam Adani's indictment on bribery charges in a US court.

Highlighting 75 years of the Constitution's adoption, Birla encouraged adherence to high-quality debates akin to those by India's founding fathers. President Murmu is set to start the year-long Constitution anniversary celebrations in Parliament's Central Hall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

