Speaker Om Birla Calls for Constructive Parliamentary Debates Amid Winter Session Protests

Amid the stormy commencement of Parliament's Winter Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called on political parties to abstain from causing disruptions during proceedings.

During a meeting with the Business Advisory Committee, Birla emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue, especially as opposition parties demanded discussion over Gautam Adani's indictment on bribery charges in a US court.

Highlighting 75 years of the Constitution's adoption, Birla encouraged adherence to high-quality debates akin to those by India's founding fathers. President Murmu is set to start the year-long Constitution anniversary celebrations in Parliament's Central Hall.

