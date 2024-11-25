Speaker Om Birla Calls for Constructive Parliamentary Debates Amid Winter Session Protests
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged political parties to maintain decorum and engage in constructive debates, as the Winter Session of Parliament commenced with disruptions. This appeal was made during a Business Advisory Committee meeting, amid protests about Gautam Adani's indictment. President Murmu will initiate the 75th Constitution anniversary celebrations.
- Country:
- India
Amid the stormy commencement of Parliament's Winter Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called on political parties to abstain from causing disruptions during proceedings.
During a meeting with the Business Advisory Committee, Birla emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue, especially as opposition parties demanded discussion over Gautam Adani's indictment on bribery charges in a US court.
Highlighting 75 years of the Constitution's adoption, Birla encouraged adherence to high-quality debates akin to those by India's founding fathers. President Murmu is set to start the year-long Constitution anniversary celebrations in Parliament's Central Hall.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gadkari Criticizes Congress for Constitutional Amendments Amidst Electoral Campaign
PSG's Barcola and Lee Shine Amid Fan Protests in Action-Packed Ligue 1
J&K CM has taken oath in the name of Indian Constitution for first time, this is Modi's tribute to BR Ambedkar: PM in Jharkhand.
Constitutional Politics: Red Book Controversy Heats Up Maharashtra Elections
Brampton Protests: Arrests, Tensions, and International Reactions at Hindu Temple