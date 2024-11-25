Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Jalesar Over Disputed Land

A violent clash erupted in Jalesar town over construction work on a disputed plot, claimed to be Waqf property. Several were injured, and property was damaged. Two accused, including leader Rafiq, were arrested. Police have filed cases against multiple suspects, and security has been heightened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A violent clash erupted in Jalesar town as a group opposed construction on what they deemed Waqf property, causing injuries and significant damage. Authorities have responded with arrests and charges against those involved.

The unrest began when individuals led by Rafiq attempted to halt construction on land purportedly belonging to Anil Kumar Upadhyay and others. According to police, the mob demolished a boundary wall and damaged vehicles, creating a scene of chaos.

Police swiftly arrested key suspects, including alleged mastermind Rafiq, reinforcing law and order by deploying additional forces and identifying culprits through viral video evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

