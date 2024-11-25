Tensions Flare in Jalesar Over Disputed Land

A violent clash erupted in Jalesar town as a group opposed construction on what they deemed Waqf property, causing injuries and significant damage. Authorities have responded with arrests and charges against those involved.

The unrest began when individuals led by Rafiq attempted to halt construction on land purportedly belonging to Anil Kumar Upadhyay and others. According to police, the mob demolished a boundary wall and damaged vehicles, creating a scene of chaos.

Police swiftly arrested key suspects, including alleged mastermind Rafiq, reinforcing law and order by deploying additional forces and identifying culprits through viral video evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)