Italy and Japan Forge Stronger Defence Ties with ACSA Deal

In a move to strengthen international defence alliances, Italy and Japan have inked a critical bilateral agreement in Rome. The deal, known as the Acquisition and Cross-Service Agreement (ACSA), was signed by Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto and Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

The ACSA is designed to facilitate military acquisitions, enhance supply exchanges, and ensure rapid mobilization of assistance during emergencies and natural disasters. This pact is a part of a larger collaboration that includes the United Kingdom, focusing on advancing the GCAP project for a new front-line fighter jet, slated to enter service by the mid-2030s.

Italy's government views the GCAP initiative as a testament to how nations grounded in similar values can combine resources to tackle modern global challenges. Meanwhile, Iwaya is scheduled to join the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Italy, continuing discussions on international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)