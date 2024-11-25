Left Menu

Mizoram MP Calls for President's Rule Amid Manipur Violence

K Vanlalvena, a Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram, has urged for President's rule in Manipur to address ethnic violence. With over 250 casualties, he emphasizes immediate intervention. Vanlalvena also highlights the need for UNICEF's presence in Aizawl for aid. His stance faces opposition from Manipur MP Leishemba Sanajaoba.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:08 IST
K Vanlalvena, the lone Rajya Sabha member representing Mizoram, has called for the imposition of President's rule in Manipur as a necessary measure to curb the ethnic violence plaguing the state, according to an official statement.

The violence, which has resulted in over 250 deaths since May last year, requires immediate intervention by the Centre, Vanlalvena stressed during discussions at an all-party meeting in New Delhi. He further advocated for the establishment of a UNICEF branch in Aizawl to support displaced children from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur.

Vanlalvena's calls have met with opposition from Manipur Rajya Sabha member Leishemba Sanajaoba, who urged him to limit his focus to Mizoram's issues, cautioning against interference in Manipur's matters.

