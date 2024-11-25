Ceasefire Challenges: Ensuring Lasting Peace with Lebanon
Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar outlined conditions for a ceasefire with Lebanon, emphasizing the disarmament and containment of Hezbollah. The agreement's credibility hinges on preventing Hezbollah from advancing beyond the Litani River and halting its rearmament across Lebanon.
Israel's Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, emphasized the need for strict enforcement in any ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, focusing on the containment of Hezbollah. Speaking in parliament, he insisted that words alone would not suffice.
The key to any durable agreement, according to Saar, is ensuring Hezbollah remains disarmed and is kept at bay from the southern border. Achieving this involves barring their movement beyond the Litani River.
Furthermore, Saar highlighted the necessity of preventing Hezbollah from replenishing its arsenal across Lebanon, making these stipulations vital for a long-lasting peace resolution.
