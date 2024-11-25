Left Menu

Ceasefire Challenges: Ensuring Lasting Peace with Lebanon

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar outlined conditions for a ceasefire with Lebanon, emphasizing the disarmament and containment of Hezbollah. The agreement's credibility hinges on preventing Hezbollah from advancing beyond the Litani River and halting its rearmament across Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, emphasized the need for strict enforcement in any ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, focusing on the containment of Hezbollah. Speaking in parliament, he insisted that words alone would not suffice.

The key to any durable agreement, according to Saar, is ensuring Hezbollah remains disarmed and is kept at bay from the southern border. Achieving this involves barring their movement beyond the Litani River.

Furthermore, Saar highlighted the necessity of preventing Hezbollah from replenishing its arsenal across Lebanon, making these stipulations vital for a long-lasting peace resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

