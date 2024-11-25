Ceasefire Challenges: Ensuring Lasting Peace with Lebanon

Israel's Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, emphasized the need for strict enforcement in any ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, focusing on the containment of Hezbollah. Speaking in parliament, he insisted that words alone would not suffice.

The key to any durable agreement, according to Saar, is ensuring Hezbollah remains disarmed and is kept at bay from the southern border. Achieving this involves barring their movement beyond the Litani River.

Furthermore, Saar highlighted the necessity of preventing Hezbollah from replenishing its arsenal across Lebanon, making these stipulations vital for a long-lasting peace resolution.

