Rajasthan's Political Scandal: The Phone-Tapping Case Unfolds

Delhi Police arrested Lokesh Sharma, former OSD to ex-Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, in connection with a 2020 phone-tapping case. Though he secured bail shortly after, Sharma allegedly recorded and leaked conversations discussing political upheavals. Sharma claims Gehlot provided the controversial audio clips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:22 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Police have apprehended Lokesh Sharma, who previously served as the officer on special duty to former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in relation to a phone-tapping scandal from 2020. The arrest follows a complaint by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, officials confirmed on Monday.

Despite the arrest, Sharma was promptly granted bail by a local court. This development stems from accusations that Sharma, in April, had received audio clips from Gehlot. These clips purportedly captured telephonic conversations between Shekhawat and Congress leaders, which discussed strategies to destabilize the Rajasthan government during a political crisis in 2020.

Delving further, sources reveal Sharma arrived in Delhi on Sunday following a summons from the Crime Branch, which has questioned him multiple times since March 2021, after Shekhawat accused the Gehlot-led government of illegal phone-tapping. While Sharma initially denied direct involvement, he later claimed Gehlot handed him the contentious audio clips.

(With inputs from agencies.)

