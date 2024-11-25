Left Menu

Breakthrough Ceasefire Agreed in Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Israel and Lebanon have reportedly reached terms for a ceasefire to end the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. While the deal marks significant progress, Israel's government notes that some issues remain unresolved. This development came to light via a report citing an unnamed U.S. official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:43 IST
Breakthrough Ceasefire Agreed in Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, Israel and Lebanon have reportedly agreed on the terms of a ceasefire to resolve the volatile Israel-Hezbollah conflict. This pivotal news was reported on Monday by Axios, which cited a senior U.S. official as a source.

Israeli authorities confirmed on Monday their movement towards declaring a ceasefire in the war against Hezbollah. However, they cautioned that some important issues still need resolution before a final agreement can be reached.

This advancement is considered a breakthrough as tensions have been escalating, necessitating diplomatic interventions for peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024