Breakthrough Ceasefire Agreed in Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

In a significant development, Israel and Lebanon have reportedly agreed on the terms of a ceasefire to resolve the volatile Israel-Hezbollah conflict. This pivotal news was reported on Monday by Axios, which cited a senior U.S. official as a source.

Israeli authorities confirmed on Monday their movement towards declaring a ceasefire in the war against Hezbollah. However, they cautioned that some important issues still need resolution before a final agreement can be reached.

This advancement is considered a breakthrough as tensions have been escalating, necessitating diplomatic interventions for peace in the region.

