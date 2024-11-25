Breakthrough Ceasefire Agreed in Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
Israel and Lebanon have reportedly reached terms for a ceasefire to end the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. While the deal marks significant progress, Israel's government notes that some issues remain unresolved. This development came to light via a report citing an unnamed U.S. official.
In a significant development, Israel and Lebanon have reportedly agreed on the terms of a ceasefire to resolve the volatile Israel-Hezbollah conflict. This pivotal news was reported on Monday by Axios, which cited a senior U.S. official as a source.
Israeli authorities confirmed on Monday their movement towards declaring a ceasefire in the war against Hezbollah. However, they cautioned that some important issues still need resolution before a final agreement can be reached.
This advancement is considered a breakthrough as tensions have been escalating, necessitating diplomatic interventions for peace in the region.
