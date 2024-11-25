Left Menu

Celebrating 75 Years of India's Constitution: A Historic Occasion

The Indian government is launching year-long celebrations to mark 75 years of the adoption of its Constitution. President Droupadi Murmu will address Parliament in a historic session, while various activities, including mass Preamble readings and commemorative releases, will occur nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint session of both Houses of Parliament at the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan as the government kicks off year-long celebrations marking 75 years of India's Constitution adoption.

A newly launched website, constitution75.com, will facilitate citizen engagement with the Constitution's legacy through interactive resources. Mass Preamble readings are planned for schools, cities, and villages across the country.

Union Culture Secretary Arunish Chawla emphasized the occasion as an opportunity to appreciate India's visionary document, mentioning events such as a commemorative coin release and art exhibitions highlighting the calligraphic beauty of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

