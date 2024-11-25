Celebrating 75 Years of India's Constitution: A Historic Occasion
The Indian government is launching year-long celebrations to mark 75 years of the adoption of its Constitution. President Droupadi Murmu will address Parliament in a historic session, while various activities, including mass Preamble readings and commemorative releases, will occur nationwide.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint session of both Houses of Parliament at the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan as the government kicks off year-long celebrations marking 75 years of India's Constitution adoption.
A newly launched website, constitution75.com, will facilitate citizen engagement with the Constitution's legacy through interactive resources. Mass Preamble readings are planned for schools, cities, and villages across the country.
Union Culture Secretary Arunish Chawla emphasized the occasion as an opportunity to appreciate India's visionary document, mentioning events such as a commemorative coin release and art exhibitions highlighting the calligraphic beauty of the Constitution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Constitution
- President
- celebration
- 75 years
- Parliament
- Preamble
- website
- commemorative
- events
ALSO READ
Australia's Parliament Faces Workplace Safety Crisis
Mauritius Parliamentary Election: A Battle Against the Cost of Living Crisis
Language Row in Parliament: John Brittas Speaks Out Against Hindi Imposition
Parliamentary Committee to Tackle Fake News and Emerging Tech
Debates Heat Up on Waqf (Amendment) Bill: A Parliamentary Tug-of-War