Land Grabbing Scandal Nabs Four in 2016 Case

Four individuals, including two former revenue officials, have been arrested in connection to a long-standing land grabbing case in Jammu and Kashmir. The case, originating in 2016, involved allegedly fraudulent land transfers using forged documents. Two of the accused have since passed away while others were bailed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:32 IST
Four individuals, including two retired revenue officials, were apprehended in a significant development in a prolonged land grabbing case, as revealed by the Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday.

The arrests include a former Tehsildar and Girdawar, both tied to a case initiated in 2016 after Koushalaya Devi, a widow from R S Pura tehsil, reported the illegal claim to her land. The deceitful transfer was allegedly orchestrated through counterfeit adoption documents, positioning the accused as her adopted son.

Legal proceedings confirmed charges of forgery and conspiracy against eight people, resulting in arrests. However, two accused have passed away, and two others have secured bail, according to the police spokesperson.

