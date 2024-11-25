Man Charged in US Embassy Bomb Hoax

British authorities have charged a man in connection with a bomb hoax at the United States Embassy in London. This development comes as the embassy was the focus of a security scare on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Parmenter, 43, was arrested after police conducted a search of his residence. He now remains in custody following a court appearance on Monday. Parmenter is due to appear at the Old Bailey on December 23.

Officials have clarified that there are no current connections between this case and other recent incidents involving reported suspicious packages.

(With inputs from agencies.)