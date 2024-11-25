Left Menu

Man Charged in US Embassy Bomb Hoax

A man has been charged following a bomb hoax incident at the US Embassy in London. Daniel Parmenter, 43, was arrested and will face court on 23 December. Officials confirmed no links to other recent suspicious packages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British authorities have charged a man in connection with a bomb hoax at the United States Embassy in London. This development comes as the embassy was the focus of a security scare on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Parmenter, 43, was arrested after police conducted a search of his residence. He now remains in custody following a court appearance on Monday. Parmenter is due to appear at the Old Bailey on December 23.

Officials have clarified that there are no current connections between this case and other recent incidents involving reported suspicious packages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

