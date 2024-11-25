Left Menu

Legal Turmoil: CBI Files FIR Against Lawyers in Forgery Case

The CBI has filed an FIR against eight lawyers and others for allegedly using forged documents in a Supreme Court petition, falsely implicating Ajay Katara in a rape case. The Supreme Court ordered the probe following claims that the plea was filed without the complainant's consent.

Updated: 25-11-2024 21:56 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against eight lawyers and two other individuals for allegedly filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) using forged documents. This was purportedly intended to falsely implicate Ajay Katara, a witness in the Nitish Katara murder case, in a fabricated rape case.

Acting on a directive from the Supreme Court, the CBI launched the investigation after a man purportedly involved in the plea claimed he had not signed the necessary legal forms. This man stated that the petition was linked to his daughter, who had accused Ajay Katara of rape. The daughter reportedly eloped and married in 2013, leaving her father in the dark regarding the legal proceedings now surrounding her accusation.

The Supreme Court found that a network of lawyers had allegedly conspired with the woman and her husband to falsely accuse Ajay Katara, utilizing false documents. This prompted the court to hand over the investigation to the CBI, highlighting the severe implications of legal professionals abusing their positions to manipulate judicial processes.

