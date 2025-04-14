Teachers Protest Supreme Court Decision by Taking Agitation to Delhi

In response to the Supreme Court verdict that invalidated the employment of 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff, approximately 70 teachers have embarked on a journey to Delhi to expand their protest beyond West Bengal.

Orchestrated by the 'Deserving Teachers' Rights Forum,' the teachers began their journey from Kolkata's Esplanade and plan to hold a sit-in demonstration at Jantar Mantar on April 16.

The teachers, whose positions were terminated despite passing the 2016 recruitment test on merit, argue that they have been unjustly grouped with those involved in corruption. They intend to present their case to the national audience, while their ongoing sit-in continues in Kolkata.

