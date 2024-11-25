Left Menu

Israel and Hezbollah Ceasefire Talks Progress Amidst Tensions

Israel's ambassador to the U.N., Danny Danon, announced that negotiations for a ceasefire with Hezbollah are progressing. However, Israel insists on retaining a strategic ability to strike southern Lebanon as part of any agreement. The Israeli cabinet is expected to deliberate on this matter.

Updated: 25-11-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:34 IST
Efforts toward a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah are reportedly progressing, according to Israel's ambassador to the U.N., Danny Danon. During a statement on Monday, Danon emphasized Israel's intention to maintain its right to target southern Lebanon should any aggression continue.

Danon's announcement comes as he prepared for discussions at a U.N. Security Council meeting, expressing optimism regarding forward movement in discussions. Despite this, the ambassador underlined the strategic necessity for Israel to retain its defense capabilities in the southern Lebanese region.

Discussions within the Israeli cabinet are imminent, with meetings expected early this week to deliberate over the potential ceasefire agreement's specifics and implications for regional stability and security.

