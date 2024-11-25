Tragic End: Young Couple's Mysterious Death in Hotel Room

A young couple's life met a tragic end in a local hotel room, prompting a police investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding their deaths. Mohit, aged 28, and Tanu, aged 21, checked into the hotel on a Sunday morning and allegedly consumed poison later that evening, police officials reported.

Efforts to save them proved futile as they succumbed to the poison during treatment at a nearby hospital. A senior police officer disclosed that no suicide note was discovered at the scene, intensifying the mystery surrounding their deaths.

Inspector Randeep, the Station House Officer at Palla police station, stated that the couple's mobile phones have been seized for examination. Meanwhile, the families of the deceased are being questioned to uncover any potential motives or underlying factors.

