Lebanon Truce: Diplomatic Moves and Challenges

The United States is actively pursuing a truce in Lebanon, yet cautioned that a final agreement has not been reached, according to U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Monday.

Miller spoke during a regular news briefing, highlighting signs of potential diplomatic progress. Four senior Lebanese sources informed that U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may soon announce a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel within 36 hours. 'We haven't reached an agreement yet. Nonetheless, we've made significant progress in narrowing the gaps, though certain steps are yet to be completed. We remain hopeful,' Miller stated.

The U.S. has advocated for a resolution between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel to end ongoing clashes since October 2023, coinciding with Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Tensions in Lebanon have surged over the past two months, alongside Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah's stronghold in Beirut's southern suburbs, following the offensive launched in September.

Meanwhile, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to comment on reports suggesting both Israel and Lebanon had agreed on the deal text. Nonetheless, a senior Israeli official disclosed that a cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday aims to approve the text.

