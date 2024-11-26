Left Menu

Lebanon Truce: Diplomatic Moves and Challenges

The U.S. is working towards a truce in Lebanon, though no agreement is finalized yet. Diplomatic efforts by the U.S. and France are ongoing, with expectations of a ceasefire announcement between Hezbollah and Israel soon. Israeli airstrikes in Beirut continue amid these diplomatic advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 01:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 01:19 IST
Lebanon Truce: Diplomatic Moves and Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is actively pursuing a truce in Lebanon, yet cautioned that a final agreement has not been reached, according to U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Monday.

Miller spoke during a regular news briefing, highlighting signs of potential diplomatic progress. Four senior Lebanese sources informed that U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may soon announce a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel within 36 hours. 'We haven't reached an agreement yet. Nonetheless, we've made significant progress in narrowing the gaps, though certain steps are yet to be completed. We remain hopeful,' Miller stated.

The U.S. has advocated for a resolution between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel to end ongoing clashes since October 2023, coinciding with Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Tensions in Lebanon have surged over the past two months, alongside Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah's stronghold in Beirut's southern suburbs, following the offensive launched in September.

Meanwhile, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to comment on reports suggesting both Israel and Lebanon had agreed on the deal text. Nonetheless, a senior Israeli official disclosed that a cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday aims to approve the text.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024