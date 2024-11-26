Ecuador Court Delivers Landmark Convictions in Drug Trafficking Case

An Ecuadorean court has found 20 individuals guilty in a comprehensive organized crime and drug trafficking case, marking a significant development in the country's fight against judicial corruption. The defendants received sentences ranging from 40 months to 10 years, reflecting the severity of the charges.

The case, known as Metastasis, implicates several prominent figures within Ecuador's judicial system. Convicted individuals include the former president of the judicial regulatory body, judges, prosecutors, police officers, a prison guard, and the former director of the SNAI prison agency.

This verdict underscores a critical moment for Ecuador as it addresses corruption within its legal and penal systems, aiming to restore public confidence and ensure the integrity of its institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)