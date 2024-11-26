Rajnath Singh's Strategic Visit to Russia

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to embark on a three-day visit to Russia from December 8, as reported by Russia's TASS state news agency on Tuesday. The visit underscores the mutual military and strategic interests shared by the two nations.

Singh's tour will include key discussions and engagements in Moscow, aiming to strengthen the longstanding defense ties between India and Russia. Singh's itinerary also covers a visit to Kaliningrad, Russia's notable European exclave.

Sources within New Delhi's military circles disclosed that this visit is crucial, reflecting ongoing international dialogues concerning defense collaborations. It highlights India's proactive steps in enhancing diplomatic and military relationships globally.

