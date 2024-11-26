Left Menu

Rajnath Singh's Strategic Visit to Russia

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will travel to Russia from December 8 to 10. According to TASS state news agency, Singh's itinerary includes visits to Moscow and the European exclave of Kaliningrad. This visit is part of ongoing military collaborations between India and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 09:36 IST
Rajnath Singh

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to embark on a three-day visit to Russia from December 8, as reported by Russia's TASS state news agency on Tuesday. The visit underscores the mutual military and strategic interests shared by the two nations.

Singh's tour will include key discussions and engagements in Moscow, aiming to strengthen the longstanding defense ties between India and Russia. Singh's itinerary also covers a visit to Kaliningrad, Russia's notable European exclave.

Sources within New Delhi's military circles disclosed that this visit is crucial, reflecting ongoing international dialogues concerning defense collaborations. It highlights India's proactive steps in enhancing diplomatic and military relationships globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

