Amit Shah Hails Constitution's Role in Strengthening Democracy

On Constitution Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the pivotal role of India's Constitution in unifying the nation and ensuring justice and equal rights for all. Celebrating 75 years since its adoption, Shah urged citizens to pledge towards a prosperous and self-reliant India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 09:36 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings on Constitution Day, emphasizing the pivotal role of India's Constitution in fostering national unity and integrity across the vast nation.

Adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950, is celebrated with enthusiasm this year marking its 75th anniversary. Shah noted that the document ensures justice and equality for all citizens.

Shah encouraged citizens to view the Constitution as a guiding principle in public life while President Droupadi Murmu prepared to address both Houses of Parliament, inaugurating a year-long celebration of this milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

