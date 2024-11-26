Amit Shah Hails Constitution's Role in Strengthening Democracy
On Constitution Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the pivotal role of India's Constitution in unifying the nation and ensuring justice and equal rights for all. Celebrating 75 years since its adoption, Shah urged citizens to pledge towards a prosperous and self-reliant India.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings on Constitution Day, emphasizing the pivotal role of India's Constitution in fostering national unity and integrity across the vast nation.
Adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950, is celebrated with enthusiasm this year marking its 75th anniversary. Shah noted that the document ensures justice and equality for all citizens.
Shah encouraged citizens to view the Constitution as a guiding principle in public life while President Droupadi Murmu prepared to address both Houses of Parliament, inaugurating a year-long celebration of this milestone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: India and Philippines Celebrate 75 Years of Diplomatic Unity
Ted Olson: Legal Titan and Defender of Equal Rights Passes Away
Kharge Challenges BJP's Narrative on Article 370 and National Unity
A Symbolic Celebration: 75 Years of India-Philippines Diplomatic Ties
Women DTC Employees Lead Unprecedented Protest for Equal Rights