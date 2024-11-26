Amit Shah Hails Constitution's Role in Strengthening Democracy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings on Constitution Day, emphasizing the pivotal role of India's Constitution in fostering national unity and integrity across the vast nation.

Adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950, is celebrated with enthusiasm this year marking its 75th anniversary. Shah noted that the document ensures justice and equality for all citizens.

Shah encouraged citizens to view the Constitution as a guiding principle in public life while President Droupadi Murmu prepared to address both Houses of Parliament, inaugurating a year-long celebration of this milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)