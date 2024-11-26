Calm Restores in Sambhal Amidst Tension Following Mosque Survey

Life in Sambhal is gradually returning to normal after violence erupted during the court-mandated survey of a Mughal-era mosque. By Tuesday, schools and several shops were back in operation, although internet services are still suspended.

Police and administrative personnel remain vigilant, ensuring security with officers stationed at key intersections and Rapid Action Force teams in sensitive areas. Entry for outsiders and public officials is restricted until November 30.

The unrest stemmed from a court-ordered survey amid claims over the site, leading to clashes and resulting in arrests. Investigations continue with officials analyzing various surveillance footage to apprehend more suspects.

