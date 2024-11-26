Karnataka High Court Adjourns MUDA Site Scam Case
The Karnataka High Court postponed until December 10 the hearing on a plea to transfer the MUDA site allotment investigation to the CBI. Activist Snehamayi Krishna's plea questions the Lokayukta's investigation, citing lack of trust. Allegations involve plots allotted to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife under a dubious scheme.
The Karnataka High Court has postponed the hearing on a plea seeking to transfer the investigation of the MUDA site allotment scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) until December 10.
This plea, filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna, challenges the credibility of the ongoing Lokayukta investigation, expressing a lack of faith in the current proceedings.
The allegations center around compensatory site allotments to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, in a prestigious Mysuru area, raising concerns over the legality of her land claims and the integrity of the allocation process.
The Lokayukta police and Enforcement Directorate are actively investigating the situation, despite denials of wrongdoing from the Chief Minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
