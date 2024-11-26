Karnataka High Court Adjourns MUDA Site Scam Case

The Karnataka High Court has postponed the hearing on a plea seeking to transfer the investigation of the MUDA site allotment scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) until December 10.

This plea, filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna, challenges the credibility of the ongoing Lokayukta investigation, expressing a lack of faith in the current proceedings.

The allegations center around compensatory site allotments to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, in a prestigious Mysuru area, raising concerns over the legality of her land claims and the integrity of the allocation process.

The Lokayukta police and Enforcement Directorate are actively investigating the situation, despite denials of wrongdoing from the Chief Minister.

