Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Adjourns MUDA Site Scam Case

The Karnataka High Court postponed until December 10 the hearing on a plea to transfer the MUDA site allotment investigation to the CBI. Activist Snehamayi Krishna's plea questions the Lokayukta's investigation, citing lack of trust. Allegations involve plots allotted to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife under a dubious scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 11:33 IST
Karnataka High Court Adjourns MUDA Site Scam Case
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has postponed the hearing on a plea seeking to transfer the investigation of the MUDA site allotment scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) until December 10.

This plea, filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna, challenges the credibility of the ongoing Lokayukta investigation, expressing a lack of faith in the current proceedings.

The allegations center around compensatory site allotments to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, in a prestigious Mysuru area, raising concerns over the legality of her land claims and the integrity of the allocation process.

The Lokayukta police and Enforcement Directorate are actively investigating the situation, despite denials of wrongdoing from the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024