Disney Pays $43.3 Million to Settle Gender Pay Gap Lawsuit

Walt Disney is set to pay $43.3 million to resolve a lawsuit accusing the company of paying female employees in California significantly less than their male counterparts over eight years. The plaintiffs' lawyers announced the settlement on Monday, following a lengthy legal battle.

Initiated by LaRonda Rasmussen in 2019, the lawsuit highlighted pay disparities after she discovered her male colleagues with the same job title earned substantially more. Eventually, the case expanded to represent 9,000 current and former female Disney employees. Despite Disney's attempts to dismiss the class action, a judge allowed it to proceed last December.

The settlement, which requires court approval, includes a commitment from Disney to hire a labor economist for three years to oversee pay equity among its California workforce. Lori Andrus, representing the plaintiffs, praised the women involved for their courage in taking on one of the world's largest entertainment companies.

