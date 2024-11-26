Safeguarding the Constitution: A Commitment Amid Calls for Change

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly advocated for the protection of the Constitution, emphasizing its importance amid ongoing discussions about potential amendments.

During a 75th-anniversary event celebrating the Constitution's adoption, Siddaramaiah expressed his concern over remarks suggesting changes, most notably comments by Swamiji of Pejawar Math in Udupi.

To reinforce the Constitution's principles, the Karnataka government mandates reading the preamble in schools. Siddaramaiah stresses the significance of every citizen understanding their constitutional rights and duties as part of this awareness effort.

