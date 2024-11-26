Left Menu

Safeguarding the Constitution: A Commitment Amid Calls for Change

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasizes the importance of protecting the Constitution against calls for amendments. Speaking at the 75th anniversary of its adoption, he highlights initiatives to educate students on constitutional principles, stressing the importance of understanding rights and duties afforded by the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:16 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly advocated for the protection of the Constitution, emphasizing its importance amid ongoing discussions about potential amendments.

During a 75th-anniversary event celebrating the Constitution's adoption, Siddaramaiah expressed his concern over remarks suggesting changes, most notably comments by Swamiji of Pejawar Math in Udupi.

To reinforce the Constitution's principles, the Karnataka government mandates reading the preamble in schools. Siddaramaiah stresses the significance of every citizen understanding their constitutional rights and duties as part of this awareness effort.

