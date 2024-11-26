Left Menu

The Pillars of Democracy: India's Constitutional Journey

At the Constitution Day event, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna emphasized the transformative role of India's Constitution in elevating the nation to a vibrant democracy and geopolitical leader. He underscored the judiciary's collaboration with the Bar and highlighted ongoing improvements in court operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:43 IST
The Pillars of Democracy: India's Constitutional Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At Tuesday's Constitution Day function, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna highlighted India's evolution into a vibrant democracy and global leader, crediting the Constitution as the foundational element of this transformation.

Speaking at the Supreme Court Bar Association gathering, the CJI acknowledged the pivotal role of the judiciary and the Bar in this journey, noting that robust legal principles have been instrumental in significant rulings on environmental law, privacy, and fundamental rights.

Justice Khanna outlined enhancements to court procedures, including improved Wi-Fi services and revised systems for adjournment requests, aiming to tackle operational challenges. He called for introspection among the legal community to address existing issues and improve the judiciary's efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024