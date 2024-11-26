The Pillars of Democracy: India's Constitutional Journey

At Tuesday's Constitution Day function, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna highlighted India's evolution into a vibrant democracy and global leader, crediting the Constitution as the foundational element of this transformation.

Speaking at the Supreme Court Bar Association gathering, the CJI acknowledged the pivotal role of the judiciary and the Bar in this journey, noting that robust legal principles have been instrumental in significant rulings on environmental law, privacy, and fundamental rights.

Justice Khanna outlined enhancements to court procedures, including improved Wi-Fi services and revised systems for adjournment requests, aiming to tackle operational challenges. He called for introspection among the legal community to address existing issues and improve the judiciary's efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)