Hopes for Ceasefire in Lebanon-Israel Conflict

Lebanon's Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, on Tuesday expressed hope that a ceasefire could be reached in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Bou Habib stated that the Lebanese army is prepared to deploy at least 5,000 troops in southern Lebanon as part of the post-ceasefire process, allowing for the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Additionally, he mentioned the possibility of the United States playing a significant role in the reconstruction of infrastructure, which has suffered substantial damage due to Israeli strikes.

