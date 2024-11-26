Left Menu

Robbery Foiled: Delayed Dreams of Six Released Men

Six men recently released from jail were apprehended in Delhi's Dwarka after robbing a shopkeeper to fund a trip. They used insider information to target their victim but were swiftly caught by police, who analyzed CCTV footage. The gang was struggling financially and planned more robberies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:30 IST
Robbery Foiled: Delayed Dreams of Six Released Men
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, six men who had just been released from prison found themselves back on the wrong side of the law in a bid to fund their travels. Their crime spree began in Delhi's Dwarka area, with plans for further robberies.

On the evening of November 12, the gang targeted Mukesh, a grocery shop owner, robbing him at gunpoint in Bindapur. This crime spree was short-lived as police swiftly apprehended the culprits, thanks to extensive CCTV footage analysis and a strategic tip-off.

The accused, all from Bindapur's JJ Colony, confessed to using insider information for their heist. Struggling financially and recently released, they sought quick cash to experience snowfall in the hills, using a motorbike and a crude weapon to execute their plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024