Robbery Foiled: Delayed Dreams of Six Released Men

In a dramatic turn of events, six men who had just been released from prison found themselves back on the wrong side of the law in a bid to fund their travels. Their crime spree began in Delhi's Dwarka area, with plans for further robberies.

On the evening of November 12, the gang targeted Mukesh, a grocery shop owner, robbing him at gunpoint in Bindapur. This crime spree was short-lived as police swiftly apprehended the culprits, thanks to extensive CCTV footage analysis and a strategic tip-off.

The accused, all from Bindapur's JJ Colony, confessed to using insider information for their heist. Struggling financially and recently released, they sought quick cash to experience snowfall in the hills, using a motorbike and a crude weapon to execute their plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)