Indrani Mukerjea's Legal Battle: Supreme Court Appeal After Travel Denial

Indrani Mukerjea, accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court after the Bombay High Court quashed her request to travel abroad for documents and financial work. Arrested in 2015, she maintains innocence; all accused are currently on bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:51 IST
Indrani Mukerjea, the former media executive accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, has escalated her legal battle by appealing to the Supreme Court. Mukerjea seeks to overturn the recent Bombay High Court ruling that denied her permission to travel abroad.

Earlier, a special court had permitted Mukerjea to visit Spain and the UK over a span of three months, a decision challenged by the CBI and subsequently overturned by the high court. The court argued that her tasks could be facilitated in India with assistance from foreign embassies.

Mukerjea has consistently denied involvement in the 2012 murder, a case that saw her, her former driver, and her ex-husband accused. The case unravelled in 2015, and all accused parties currently have bail, including Mukerjea's ex-husband, Peter Mukerjea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

