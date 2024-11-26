Landmark Victory for LGBTQ+ Rights in Hong Kong

In a landmark victory for LGBTQ+ rights, Hong Kong's highest court has upheld rulings that favored equal housing and inheritance rights for same-sex married couples. The Court of Final Appeal's decision marks the end of protracted legal battles challenging discriminatory policies affecting same-sex couples married abroad.

Chief Justice Andrew Cheung argued that excluding homosexual couples from subsidized housing benefits was not justified as authorities failed to demonstrate adverse impacts on heterosexual couples. The unanimous verdict is expected to have a profound impact on the rights of same-sex couples in the city.

Despite the government's respect for the decisions, many of these concessions were achieved through legal challenges. The strong social acceptance of same-sex marriage continues to gain momentum, as Hong Kong remains the only place in China to legally recognize same-sex partnerships for certain purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)