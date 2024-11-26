Turkey's Strategic Talks: Securing Natural Gas Amidst Sanctions

Turkey is actively engaging in discussions with the United States and Russia as it seeks to secure a sanctions waiver allowing continued payments to Gazprombank for Russian natural gas imports. This move comes in response to recent US sanctions imposed on Russia's Gazprombank, a part of President Joe Biden's efforts to pressure Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

Gazprombank is a critical entity for Turkey, given that Russia supplies over half of Turkey's pipeline gas imports. Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar highlighted the necessity of a waiver, akin to one previously received for Iranian dealings, to maintain energy security.

A high-level meeting involving Turkish and Russian officials took place to deliberate on the sanctions' impact and strategies to mitigate them. Turkey aims to finalize a solution with US authorities, indicating ongoing work towards an exemption to uphold its energy trade with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)