Turkey's Strategic Talks: Securing Natural Gas Amidst Sanctions
Turkey is negotiating with the US and Russia for a sanctions waiver to continue paying Gazprombank for Russian gas. The US imposed new sanctions, challenging Turkey's gas imports which largely depend on Russia. Turkish and Russian officials are discussing strategies to avoid trade disruptions.
Turkey is actively engaging in discussions with the United States and Russia as it seeks to secure a sanctions waiver allowing continued payments to Gazprombank for Russian natural gas imports. This move comes in response to recent US sanctions imposed on Russia's Gazprombank, a part of President Joe Biden's efforts to pressure Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.
Gazprombank is a critical entity for Turkey, given that Russia supplies over half of Turkey's pipeline gas imports. Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar highlighted the necessity of a waiver, akin to one previously received for Iranian dealings, to maintain energy security.
A high-level meeting involving Turkish and Russian officials took place to deliberate on the sanctions' impact and strategies to mitigate them. Turkey aims to finalize a solution with US authorities, indicating ongoing work towards an exemption to uphold its energy trade with Russia.
