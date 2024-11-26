NIA Intensifies Probes: Unraveling Manipur's Violent Surge

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a comprehensive investigation into three high-profile cases related to the recent surge of violence in Manipur, an official statement revealed on Tuesday.

The NIA teams visited the affected sites on November 21 and 22 to commence their inquiries, as the transfer of case documents from Manipur police to the NIA is underway.

Following directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to speed up the apprehension of suspects, the NIA has re-registered the cases, emphasizing the gravity and intensifying nature of crimes in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)