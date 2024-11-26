NIA Intensifies Probes: Unraveling Manipur's Violent Surge
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated probes into three critical cases of recent violence in Manipur. The agency is investigating brutal attacks, including arson, abductions, and murders. The NIA re-registered cases under multiple acts, highlighting the gravity of the situation and escalating violence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a comprehensive investigation into three high-profile cases related to the recent surge of violence in Manipur, an official statement revealed on Tuesday.
The NIA teams visited the affected sites on November 21 and 22 to commence their inquiries, as the transfer of case documents from Manipur police to the NIA is underway.
Following directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to speed up the apprehension of suspects, the NIA has re-registered the cases, emphasizing the gravity and intensifying nature of crimes in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Clashes in Manipur: Eleven Militants Killed, Tensions Soar
11 suspected militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Jiribam district: officials.
Manipur Tensions: Eleven Militants Killed, Calls for Peace Grow
11 suspected militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Jiribam
Tensions Rise as Security Forces, Militants Clash in Manipur