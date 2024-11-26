Indonesian Authorities Thwart Major Pangolin Scale Smuggling Plot

Indonesian authorities announced Tuesday the successful interception of a smuggling operation involving over a ton of endangered pangolin scales, valued at over a million dollars.

On November 11, they discovered the massive haul—1.2 tons worth $1.3 million—in North Sumatra's Asahan district. The scales were intended for transport to China through Malaysia and Singapore, reported Rasio Ridho Sani, director general of law enforcement at the environment ministry.

Four individuals, including three army members, were apprehended in connection with the illegal items. Potential charges could see them facing up to 20 years in prison and fines nearing $314,000. The pangolin scales, derived from nearly 5,900 animals, underscore the severe impact of poaching fueled by demand for traditional Chinese medicine and culinary delicacies, impacting pangolin populations across Asia.

