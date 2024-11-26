Left Menu

Indonesian Authorities Thwart Major Pangolin Scale Smuggling Plot

Indonesian authorities intercepted a significant pangolin scale smuggling operation, seizing 1.2 tons valued at $1.3 million. The scales were intended for China via Malaysia and Singapore. Four suspects, including three military personnel, face severe penalties. The illicit trade of pangolin scales, driven by demand in traditional medicine, threatens species across Asia.

Medan | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesian authorities announced Tuesday the successful interception of a smuggling operation involving over a ton of endangered pangolin scales, valued at over a million dollars.

On November 11, they discovered the massive haul—1.2 tons worth $1.3 million—in North Sumatra's Asahan district. The scales were intended for transport to China through Malaysia and Singapore, reported Rasio Ridho Sani, director general of law enforcement at the environment ministry.

Four individuals, including three army members, were apprehended in connection with the illegal items. Potential charges could see them facing up to 20 years in prison and fines nearing $314,000. The pangolin scales, derived from nearly 5,900 animals, underscore the severe impact of poaching fueled by demand for traditional Chinese medicine and culinary delicacies, impacting pangolin populations across Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

