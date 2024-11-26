Left Menu

Markets React to Tariff Speculations and Fed Minutes

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened higher as investors analyzed Donald Trump's tariff proposals and anticipated the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes. Despite gains in these indices, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decline at the opening bell, dropping 121.7 points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:04 IST
Markets React to Tariff Speculations and Fed Minutes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq kicked off trading sessions with noticeable gains, as investors delved into the potential impacts of Donald Trump's tariff vows against top U.S. trade partners, while also looking forward to insights from the Federal Reserve's recent meeting minutes.

While these indices made headway, the Dow Jones Industrial Average took a different route, decreasing by 121.7 points, translating to a 0.27% drop, making its presence felt at 44,614.89 shortly after the market open.

A positive uptrend was seen in the S&P 500, which increased by 12.7 points, reflecting a 0.21% rise, to stand at 6,000.03. Simultaneously, the Nasdaq Composite observed a rise of 54.2 points, or 0.28%, reaching 19,109.082 when the opening bell rang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

