Markets React to Tariff Speculations and Fed Minutes

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq kicked off trading sessions with noticeable gains, as investors delved into the potential impacts of Donald Trump's tariff vows against top U.S. trade partners, while also looking forward to insights from the Federal Reserve's recent meeting minutes.

While these indices made headway, the Dow Jones Industrial Average took a different route, decreasing by 121.7 points, translating to a 0.27% drop, making its presence felt at 44,614.89 shortly after the market open.

A positive uptrend was seen in the S&P 500, which increased by 12.7 points, reflecting a 0.21% rise, to stand at 6,000.03. Simultaneously, the Nasdaq Composite observed a rise of 54.2 points, or 0.28%, reaching 19,109.082 when the opening bell rang.

