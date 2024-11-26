Left Menu

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime Against Mentally Challenged Girl

A special POCSO court sentenced Satish Rajbhar to 20 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old mentally challenged girl. The court fined him Rs 50,000, with the amount to be given to the victim's family. Non-payment would result in an additional five-year sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:21 IST
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime Against Mentally Challenged Girl
  • Country:
  • India

A special POCSO court has delivered a landmark verdict, sentencing Satish Rajbhar to 20 years in prison for the heinous crime of raping a 13-year-old mentally challenged girl. The court, presided over by Additional District Judge Madhu Dogra, deemed Rajbhar guilty and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

The entire fine amount is to be handed over to the victim's family, as ruled by the court. In case of non-payment, Rajbhar would face an additional five years behind bars, underscoring the severity of the punishment meted out.

The case emerged when the family noticed the girl was missing on March 8. She was later found in a field with injuries pointing to an assault. A complaint was promptly filed, leading to Rajbhar's arrest under multiple sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024