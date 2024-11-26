Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime Against Mentally Challenged Girl

A special POCSO court has delivered a landmark verdict, sentencing Satish Rajbhar to 20 years in prison for the heinous crime of raping a 13-year-old mentally challenged girl. The court, presided over by Additional District Judge Madhu Dogra, deemed Rajbhar guilty and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

The entire fine amount is to be handed over to the victim's family, as ruled by the court. In case of non-payment, Rajbhar would face an additional five years behind bars, underscoring the severity of the punishment meted out.

The case emerged when the family noticed the girl was missing on March 8. She was later found in a field with injuries pointing to an assault. A complaint was promptly filed, leading to Rajbhar's arrest under multiple sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)