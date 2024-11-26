Escalating Tensions: Israel Conducts Strikes on Central Beirut Amid Final Evacuation Orders

In a significant escalation, Israel launched a series of strikes on central Beirut on Tuesday evening, according to security sources. The move came after Israel issued its first-ever evacuation orders for four neighborhoods in the city, signaling imminent military action hours ahead of an expected ceasefire announcement.

These orders, shared by Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee on social platform X, were directed at specific buildings within the Ras Beirut, Mazraa, Msaytbeh, and Zoqaq al-Blat areas, identified as housing facilities belonging to Hezbollah. The directives urged residents to maintain a safe distance of at least 50 meters from these structures, emphasizing the targeting of certain floors, though the exact information was withheld.

Tensions have reached a critical point as Hezbollah warned of retaliatory strikes on Tel Aviv in response to any attack on central Beirut. Earlier on Tuesday, an Israeli strike hit the densely-populated Noueiri district, resulting in at least seven casualties as reported by Lebanon's health ministry. Subsequent Israeli airstrikes targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut, marking the largest warning from Israel to date as they intensify their campaign against Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)