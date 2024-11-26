AI Helps Crack Snatch and Grab: Delhi Police's Tech Triumph

Delhi Police have achieved a breakthrough by employing Artificial Intelligence to unveil the identity of a snatcher who targeted a woman's mobile phone in north Delhi, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Afnan Ali, the accused, baffled the police as CCTV footage only showed a masked individual committing the theft. The incident was initially reported on November 24 near Tyre Market, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Raja Banthia.

By utilizing advanced AI technology, investigators digitally removed the mask from the footage, leading to Ali's identification and subsequent capture. This swift resolution underscores the critical role of cutting-edge technology in modern law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)