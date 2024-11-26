Left Menu

AI Helps Crack Snatch and Grab: Delhi Police's Tech Triumph

Delhi Police utilized Artificial Intelligence to identify a masked snatcher captured on CCTV footage after he stole a woman's phone. The crime led to quick AI-assisted identification of Afnan Ali, a recently released offender. The stolen phone was recovered following Ali's arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have achieved a breakthrough by employing Artificial Intelligence to unveil the identity of a snatcher who targeted a woman's mobile phone in north Delhi, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Afnan Ali, the accused, baffled the police as CCTV footage only showed a masked individual committing the theft. The incident was initially reported on November 24 near Tyre Market, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Raja Banthia.

By utilizing advanced AI technology, investigators digitally removed the mask from the footage, leading to Ali's identification and subsequent capture. This swift resolution underscores the critical role of cutting-edge technology in modern law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

