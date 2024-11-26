Left Menu

Mysterious Drones over U.S. Military Sites in Britain

For a week, drones of various sizes and configurations have been observed over U.S. military sites in Britain. The U.S. military suspects these drones are not operated by hobbyists, but it remains unclear who is behind the coordinated activities.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
For the last week, drones have been detected hovering over and near three military installations in Britain where U.S. troops are stationed, according to a Tuesday announcement by the U.S. military.

The drones differ in size and configuration, raising suspicions that they aren't merely hobbyist-operated.

A U.S. official, requesting anonymity, noted the coordination of the drones and mentioned it's currently uncertain who is responsible for their deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

