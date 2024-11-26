Mysterious Drones over U.S. Military Sites in Britain

For the last week, drones have been detected hovering over and near three military installations in Britain where U.S. troops are stationed, according to a Tuesday announcement by the U.S. military.

The drones differ in size and configuration, raising suspicions that they aren't merely hobbyist-operated.

A U.S. official, requesting anonymity, noted the coordination of the drones and mentioned it's currently uncertain who is responsible for their deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)