Mysterious Drones over U.S. Military Sites in Britain
For a week, drones of various sizes and configurations have been observed over U.S. military sites in Britain. The U.S. military suspects these drones are not operated by hobbyists, but it remains unclear who is behind the coordinated activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:23 IST
- Country:
- United States
For the last week, drones have been detected hovering over and near three military installations in Britain where U.S. troops are stationed, according to a Tuesday announcement by the U.S. military.
The drones differ in size and configuration, raising suspicions that they aren't merely hobbyist-operated.
A U.S. official, requesting anonymity, noted the coordination of the drones and mentioned it's currently uncertain who is responsible for their deployment.
