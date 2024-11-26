Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Israel and Hezbollah Edge Towards Ceasefire

Israel appears poised to approve a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal with Lebanon's Hezbollah amid ongoing conflict. Violence erupted following October 2023 Hamas-led attacks. Border clashes and Israeli airstrikes continue, causing significant casualties. Diplomatic efforts are underway to mitigate hostilities, with U.S. envoy hopeful of tensions easing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:43 IST
Israel is nearing approval of a ceasefire plan with Lebanon's Hezbollah, proposed by the United States, following months of intense conflict and negotiation. The war, which has been parallel to the Gaza conflict, followed Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.

On October 8, Iran-backed Hezbollah began launching rockets at Israeli military positions, intensifying the conflict. Israeli airstrikes struck south Lebanon, while Hezbollah targeted northern Israel. Both sides have concentrated fighting mostly near the border, avoiding a larger escalation despite casualties and mass displacements.

Recent efforts by U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein hope to ease border tensions, indicating potential diplomatic progress. However, hostilities have continued, with high-profile assassinations and retaliatory attacks. The ongoing strife has resulted in substantial casualties and destruction, with the prospect of a ceasefire providing a glimmer of hope for ending the bloodshed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

