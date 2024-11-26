Tensions Rise: Israel and Hezbollah Edge Towards Ceasefire
Israel appears poised to approve a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal with Lebanon's Hezbollah amid ongoing conflict. Violence erupted following October 2023 Hamas-led attacks. Border clashes and Israeli airstrikes continue, causing significant casualties. Diplomatic efforts are underway to mitigate hostilities, with U.S. envoy hopeful of tensions easing.
Israel is nearing approval of a ceasefire plan with Lebanon's Hezbollah, proposed by the United States, following months of intense conflict and negotiation. The war, which has been parallel to the Gaza conflict, followed Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.
On October 8, Iran-backed Hezbollah began launching rockets at Israeli military positions, intensifying the conflict. Israeli airstrikes struck south Lebanon, while Hezbollah targeted northern Israel. Both sides have concentrated fighting mostly near the border, avoiding a larger escalation despite casualties and mass displacements.
Recent efforts by U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein hope to ease border tensions, indicating potential diplomatic progress. However, hostilities have continued, with high-profile assassinations and retaliatory attacks. The ongoing strife has resulted in substantial casualties and destruction, with the prospect of a ceasefire providing a glimmer of hope for ending the bloodshed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- Lebanon
- ceasefire
- Hamas
- Gaza
- airstrikes
- diplomacy
- border conflict
- civilians
ALSO READ
EU's Borrell Condemns Israeli Airstrike, Raises Famine Alarm in Gaza
Gaza Aid Dilemma: Israel Aims to Meet U.S. Demands Amid Security Concerns
U.S. Pressures Israel to Resolve Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
Gaza Aid Crisis: U.S. Pushes for Humanitarian Access Amid Escalating Conflict
Aid groups say Israel misses US deadline to boost humanitarian help for Gaza, reports AP.