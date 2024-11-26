Tensions Rise: Israel and Hezbollah Edge Towards Ceasefire

Israel is nearing approval of a ceasefire plan with Lebanon's Hezbollah, proposed by the United States, following months of intense conflict and negotiation. The war, which has been parallel to the Gaza conflict, followed Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.

On October 8, Iran-backed Hezbollah began launching rockets at Israeli military positions, intensifying the conflict. Israeli airstrikes struck south Lebanon, while Hezbollah targeted northern Israel. Both sides have concentrated fighting mostly near the border, avoiding a larger escalation despite casualties and mass displacements.

Recent efforts by U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein hope to ease border tensions, indicating potential diplomatic progress. However, hostilities have continued, with high-profile assassinations and retaliatory attacks. The ongoing strife has resulted in substantial casualties and destruction, with the prospect of a ceasefire providing a glimmer of hope for ending the bloodshed.

