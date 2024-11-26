Left Menu

Murder Mystery in Indiranagar: Crime of Passion Unfolds

A 19-year-old woman from Assam, Maya Gogoi, was discovered murdered in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. The suspect, Aarav Hanoy, remains at large. He allegedly planned the murder, evidenced by a rope ordered online and a knife used in the crime. Gogoi was a YouTube content creator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:53 IST
Murder Mystery in Indiranagar: Crime of Passion Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling murder has occurred in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, as a 19-year-old woman from Assam, Maya Gogoi, was found dead in a service apartment. Police have identified a suspect, Aarav Hanoy, a 21-year-old from Kerala who is currently on the run.

The investigation reveals that Maya was brutally stabbed by Aarav, causing multiple injuries, including chest and head wounds. He had stayed with Maya in the apartment for three days post the crime.

CCTV footage and online transactions, including a rope purchased from the Zepto app, suggest premeditation. Law enforcement continues to pursue Hanoy, while awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact timeline of the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024