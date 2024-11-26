Murder Mystery in Indiranagar: Crime of Passion Unfolds
A 19-year-old woman from Assam, Maya Gogoi, was discovered murdered in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. The suspect, Aarav Hanoy, remains at large. He allegedly planned the murder, evidenced by a rope ordered online and a knife used in the crime. Gogoi was a YouTube content creator.
- Country:
- India
A chilling murder has occurred in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, as a 19-year-old woman from Assam, Maya Gogoi, was found dead in a service apartment. Police have identified a suspect, Aarav Hanoy, a 21-year-old from Kerala who is currently on the run.
The investigation reveals that Maya was brutally stabbed by Aarav, causing multiple injuries, including chest and head wounds. He had stayed with Maya in the apartment for three days post the crime.
CCTV footage and online transactions, including a rope purchased from the Zepto app, suggest premeditation. Law enforcement continues to pursue Hanoy, while awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact timeline of the murder.
(With inputs from agencies.)
