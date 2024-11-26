Arrest of Former Police Officer Sparks Controversy in Custodial Torture Case

In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh Police apprehended retired senior police officer Vijay Paul on allegations of custodial torture involving K Raghurama Krishna Raju. The incident reportedly took place during the YSRCP government's tenure.

Raghurama Krishna Raju, presently the Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, was detained in May 2021 amid the Covid-19 crisis. At the time, he was serving as a Narasapuram MP and was accused of misconduct towards then-Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The arrest followed claims that Vijay Paul, who was a CID assistant superintendent of police at the time, was implicated in Raju's alleged custodial mistreatment. Now a TDP leader, Raju has filed charges against former officials and the ex-Chief Minister, marking a new phase in the unfolding legal saga.

