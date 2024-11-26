Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Braces for Cyclonic Deluge as Rains Persist

Tamil Nadu faces heavy rains as a deep depression intensifies into a cyclonic storm, prompting the state government to deploy safety measures. Chief Minister M K Stalin convenes a high-level meeting to assess the situation, as 17 teams have been deployed across rain-hit districts. Relief centers are on standby.

Updated: 26-11-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains battered several parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department predicting it to intensify into a cyclonic storm by November 27. The state government, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, is pulling all stops to prepare for the worsening weather.

In response to the adverse weather forecast, 17 rapid response teams, including both State and NDRF units, have been stationed in vulnerable regions like Chennai, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam. Relief centers are at the ready, equipped with necessary emergency supplies.

Authorities are working overnight to prevent inundation, deploying first responders and maintaining urban infrastructure. Meanwhile, schools in some districts are slated to close as a precaution. The Deputy Chief Minister urges continuous maintenance to tackle waterlogging issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

